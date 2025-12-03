Todd Cooper Buys 6,000 Shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Stock

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) Director Todd Cooper purchased 6,000 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.59 per share, for a total transaction of $303,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 10,040 shares in the company, valued at $507,923.60. This trade represents a 148.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

GXO Logistics Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE GXO opened at $50.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.65. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $60.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 0.69%.The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. GXO Logistics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.430-2.630 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 1,521.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,511,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,141,000 after buying an additional 2,356,452 shares during the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,641,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 13,473,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,532,000 after purchasing an additional 818,353 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,608,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,021,000 after purchasing an additional 810,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 1,511.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 832,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,008,000 after purchasing an additional 780,431 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.77.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

