Top Wealth Group (NASDAQ:TWG) Trading 1.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Top Wealth Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TWG – Get Free Report) traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.94 and last traded at $5.85. 60,183 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 315% from the average session volume of 14,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

A number of brokerages have commented on TWG. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Top Wealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Top Wealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average of $8.13.

Top Wealth Group (NASDAQ:TWG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.08 million during the quarter.

Top Wealth Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides caviar and caviar-based gourmet products in Hong Kong and internationally. The company also trades in caviars; and offers its products under the Imperial Cristal Caviar brand name. It serves food and beverage related distributors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Sai Wan, Hong Kong.

