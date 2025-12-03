Trimble Inc. $TRMB Shares Acquired by Groupe la Francaise

Groupe la Francaise raised its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,907 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in Trimble were worth $7,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Trimble in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 605.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 592.0% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Trimble news, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 7,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $602,015.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,186.44. This trade represents a 94.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 84,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,747,880.50. This trade represents a 8.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,304. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.18.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $82.23 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 70.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.60.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.02%.The firm had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

