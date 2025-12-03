Unipol Gruppo (OTCMKTS:UFGSY) Trading Down 1.4% – Time to Sell?

Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UFGSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$10.91 and last traded at C$10.91. Approximately 16,901 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 7,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.07.

Unipol Gruppo Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.35.

About Unipol Gruppo

(Get Free Report)

Unipol Gruppo S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services primarily in Italy. The company operates through Non-Life Insurance Business, Life Insurance Business, and Holding and Other Businesses segments. It offers risk cover solutions for vehicles, sports craft, and travel; home and condominiums; work related to businesses, traders, professionals, and legal protection; accident and health protection; and investments and welfare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unipol Gruppo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unipol Gruppo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.