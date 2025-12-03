Unity Software (NYSE:U) Stock Rating Upgraded by Arete Research

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Arete Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 target price on the stock. Arete Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on U. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Unity Software from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Unity Software from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.99.

Shares of U stock opened at $44.43 on Monday. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $46.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.89 and its 200 day moving average is $34.57. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.31 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 24.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $470.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Alexander Blum sold 40,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $1,683,876.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 563,118 shares in the company, valued at $23,301,822.84. This trade represents a 6.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 34,719 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $1,436,672.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 573,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,746,781.98. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,506,658 shares of company stock valued at $107,478,975. Insiders own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 52.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 88,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 30,726 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 110.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,074 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 154,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 12,242 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 76,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

