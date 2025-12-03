Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY) Trading Down 2.4% – Should You Sell?

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.32 and last traded at $12.44. Approximately 335,334 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 279,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

Universal Music Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.49.

Universal Music Group Company Profile

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

