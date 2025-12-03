Unlimited HFND Multi-Strategy Return Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:HFND) Trading Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Unlimited HFND Multi-Strategy Return Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:HFND – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.66 and last traded at $23.72. 5,349 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 10,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.74.

Get Unlimited HFND Multi-Strategy Return Tracker ETF alerts:

Unlimited HFND Multi-Strategy Return Tracker ETF Stock Down 0.1%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.77 and a 200-day moving average of $22.88. The company has a market cap of $33.21 million, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Trading of Unlimited HFND Multi-Strategy Return Tracker ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Unlimited HFND Multi-Strategy Return Tracker ETF stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unlimited HFND Multi-Strategy Return Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:HFND – Free Report) by 8,060.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,043 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 5.25% of Unlimited HFND Multi-Strategy Return Tracker ETF worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Unlimited HFND Multi-Strategy Return Tracker ETF Company Profile

The Unlimited HFND Multi-Strategy Return Tracker ETF (HFND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks to outperform the hedge fund industry by taking long and short positions in broad-based ETFs and futures contracts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unlimited HFND Multi-Strategy Return Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unlimited HFND Multi-Strategy Return Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.