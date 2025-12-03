Veralto Corporation $VLTO Shares Purchased by Groupe la Francaise

Groupe la Francaise raised its position in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,898 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in Veralto were worth $7,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Veralto by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Veralto by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Veralto by 0.5% during the second quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 28,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Veralto by 1.8% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 6.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Veralto from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Veralto from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Veralto from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Veralto from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.11.

In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $101,730.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 31,430 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,373.90. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLTO opened at $101.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.87. Veralto Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.86 and a 52-week high of $110.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.92.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.850 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.950-0.980 EPS. Research analysts predict that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.05%.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

