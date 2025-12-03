Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIASP) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.52 and last traded at $25.4950. 1,781 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 6,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.
Via Renewables Stock Up 0.4%
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.45.
Via Renewables Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 1st will be paid a $0.6715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.5%.
About Via Renewables
Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.
