Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIASP) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.52 and last traded at $25.4950. 1,781 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 6,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

Via Renewables Stock Up 0.4%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.45.

Via Renewables Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 1st will be paid a $0.6715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.5%.

About Via Renewables

In related news, CEO Daniel Ramot sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $21,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,414,053 shares in the company, valued at $104,045,684.30. This represents a 17.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Erin Abrams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $1,077,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 121,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,703.40. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 913,645 shares of company stock worth $39,378,100.

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

