Volato Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SOAR) Trading Up 2.5% – Still a Buy?

Volato Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SOAR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.25. 51,879 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 270,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Volato Group Trading Up 2.5%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.71.

Volato Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SOAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter.

Volato Group Company Profile

Volato Group, Inc operates as a private aviation company. It offers fractional ownership, aircraft management, jet cards, deposit, and charter programs. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 24 HondaJets and a managed fleet of 6 aircraft. Volato Group, Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Chamblee, Georgia.

