WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFDP) Shares Up 0.8% – Here’s Why

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.90 and last traded at $16.88. 30,347 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 22,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.74.

WaFd Stock Up 0.8%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.37.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 15th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $151.95 million for the quarter.

WaFd Cuts Dividend

About WaFd

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3047 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

