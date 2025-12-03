WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFDP) Shares Up 0.8% – Here’s Why

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.90 and last traded at $16.88. 30,347 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 22,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.74.
WaFd Stock Up 0.8%
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.37.
WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 15th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $151.95 million for the quarter.
WaFd Cuts Dividend
About WaFd
WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WaFd
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Wall Street’s Sleeping Giant: Is Amazon About to Wake Up?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Checkmate in the Cloud: ServiceNow’s Shopping Spree
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- The Contrarian Case for MSTR Amid MSCI Delisting Debacle
Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.