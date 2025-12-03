Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Regis (RGS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Regis (NASDAQ: RGS) in the last few weeks:

12/1/2025 – Regis had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/30/2025 – Regis was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/25/2025 – Regis had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/22/2025 – Regis was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/19/2025 – Regis had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/14/2025 – Regis was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/13/2025 – Regis is now covered by analysts at Weiss Ratings. They set a “hold (c+)” rating on the stock.

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.