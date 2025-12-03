Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Arrive AI (ARAI)

Arrive AI (NASDAQ: ARAI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/1/2025 – Arrive AI had its “sell (e)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Arrive AI had its “sell (e)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Arrive AI had its “sell (e)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/15/2025 – Arrive AI was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/13/2025 – Arrive AI had its “sell (e)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/4/2025 – Arrive AI is now covered by analysts at Maxim Group. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Arrive AI had its “sell (e-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

We were incorporated on April 30, 2020, in the State of Delaware under the name of Dronedek Corporation. The Company changed its name to Arrive Technology Inc on July 27, 2023. The Company changed its name to Arrive AI Inc on September 30, 2024. We are a developmental technology company with a focus on designing and implementing a commercially viable smart mailbox and platform system for smart, secure, and seamless exchange of packages, goods, supplies, food, and medications between people, through the use of robots, and drones.

