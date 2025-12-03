Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sabre (SABR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sabre (NASDAQ: SABR) recently:

12/1/2025 – Sabre had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Sabre had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Sabre had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Sabre had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/8/2025 – Sabre was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/5/2025 – Sabre was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/8/2025 – Sabre had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

