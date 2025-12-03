Whirlpool Corporation $WHR Shares Bought by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth $201,000. Everstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 23.4% during the second quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares during the last quarter. Advent Capital Management DE acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,550,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $79.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Whirlpool Corporation has a twelve month low of $65.35 and a twelve month high of $135.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 19.49%. Whirlpool’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently -107.14%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Whirlpool from $80.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $86.43.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

