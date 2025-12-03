WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:BTCW) Stock Price Up 6.5% – Time to Buy?

Shares of WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:BTCW – Get Free Report) were up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $97.64 and last traded at $96.48. Approximately 30,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 104,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.62.

WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTCW. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund by 31.0% during the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund by 545.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Nautilus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund by 16.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund (BTCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund passively mirrors the performance of Bitcoin, leveraging a Benchmark Rate for valuation. The fund does not engage in direct investment or management of the digital currency BTCW was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

Featured Stories

