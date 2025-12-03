WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:QGRW) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:QGRW – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.49 and last traded at $59.14. Approximately 126,164 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 277,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.90.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.21 and a 200-day moving average of $54.82.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund by 8.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund by 58.9% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund by 2.1% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund by 0.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 60,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.
The Wisdomtree U.S. Quality Growth Fund (QGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 100 large-cap growth companies in the US that exhibit the strongest quality characteristics relative to their peers. QGRW was launched on Dec 15, 2022 and is managed by WisdomTree.
