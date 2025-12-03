Wytec International (OTCMKTS:WYTC) Trading 11.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Wytec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WYTC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 11.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $2.02. Approximately 290 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 5,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.
Wytec International Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64.
About Wytec International
Wytec International, Inc, a Nevada corporation (“Wytec”), is a designer and developer of small cell technology and wide area networks designed to support 5G cell phone network coverage deployments across the United States. Wytec offers in-building and citywide 5G solutions utilizing multiple 5G equipment vendors in combination with its patented LPN-16 small cell technology to complete its network designs.
