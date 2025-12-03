Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:NRES) Trading Down 1.4% – Time to Sell?

Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:NRES – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.53 and last traded at $28.4060. 5 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.81.

Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Down 1.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average of $26.51.

About Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF

The Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF (NRES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, investing in equity and equity-related securities of companies within the global natural resources sector. The fund aims for capital growth and income generation NRES was launched on Feb 27, 2024 and is issued by Xtrackers.

