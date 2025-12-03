Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:BHYB) Shares Up 0.2% – Should You Buy?

Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:BHYB – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.55 and last traded at $54.55. Approximately 467 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 28,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.46.

Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF Trading Up 0.2%

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.34.

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF stock. American Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:BHYB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,178,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the quarter. Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF comprises 56.4% of American Family Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. American Family Investments Inc. owned approximately 99.86% of Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF worth $812,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (BHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that specifically invests in USD-denominated corporate bonds with a credit rating of Ba1/BB+ through B3/B-. The fund places little restrictions on duration or maturity.

