YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAG) Stock Price Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.77 and last traded at $14.71. 737,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 789,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

Get YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF alerts:

YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF Stock Up 0.5%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.16% of YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF

The YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETFs (YMAG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is a fund-of-funds that invests in seven mega-cap ETFs considered to be driving the market through technology. The underlying ETFs seek to provide current income and capped gains of these stocks through a synthetic covered call strategy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.