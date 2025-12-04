1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 15,444 Shares of Ferrovial SE $FER

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,001,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,444 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ferrovial were worth $53,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrovial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Ferrovial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ferrovial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Ferrovial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 115,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrovial by 23.5% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. 22.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FER opened at $66.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.59. Ferrovial SE has a 1 year low of $40.07 and a 1 year high of $66.82.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th.

FER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

