1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 36,922 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 629,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36,922 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $56,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $585,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 77,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after acquiring an additional 49,516 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 365.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 11,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $90.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.26. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $96.34. The company has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

