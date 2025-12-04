1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 43,164 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,433,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,164 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $57,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNDF. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 788.6% in the second quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 8,353,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,828,000 after buying an additional 7,413,025 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 28,780.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,710,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,665 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,955,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,916 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,024,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,385,744,000 after purchasing an additional 994,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,284,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6%

FNDF opened at $45.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.85. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $31.92 and a twelve month high of $45.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.