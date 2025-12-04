1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $46.57 Million Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 191,254 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 42,775 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $46,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 27.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,304,253 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $301,804,000 after buying an additional 282,050 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 718.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 28,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,440 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $278.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.47.

In other news, Director W Benjamin Moreland acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,041,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,216.32. This trade represents a 102.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $208.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.38. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.70 and a fifty-two week high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $2.00. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.37%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

