1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $47.67 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,075,471 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $47,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $3,837,207,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $3,846,764,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,729,585 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $47,519,620,000 after buying an additional 5,583,343 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,847,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,537,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2,234.9% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,132,885 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $353,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $433.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $406.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.12.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $340.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $342.30 and its 200-day moving average is $315.70. The firm has a market cap of $308.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.43. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $622.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.19 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.14%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.