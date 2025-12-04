1832 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 773,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,085 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $39,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,530,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,282,000 after buying an additional 447,443 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,209,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,728,000 after acquiring an additional 313,769 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 143.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,611,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,926 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 2,529,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,127,000 after acquiring an additional 97,749 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 59.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,351,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,058,000 after acquiring an additional 872,352 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.90 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.75 and a 52 week high of $51.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.95.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.