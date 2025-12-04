1832 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Moody’s Corporation $MCO

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 53.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,646 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $45,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Moody's alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,006,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,527,360,000 after buying an additional 191,368 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,418,000 after purchasing an additional 69,455 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Moody’s by 1.4% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,574,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,291,568,000 after purchasing an additional 35,123 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,311,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,159,185,000 after buying an additional 215,551 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $987,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $580.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Moody’s from $526.00 to $471.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Moody’s from $534.00 to $507.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $543.07.

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO opened at $491.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $482.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $492.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.45. Moody’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $378.71 and a 52-week high of $531.93.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-14.750 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,167 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total value of $558,934.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 61,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,255,223.90. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,848. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.