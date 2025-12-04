1832 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 78,210 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $39,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 9.0% in the first quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $3,792,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 5,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $1,094,837.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,354.40. This represents a 28.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DRI. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $252.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.89.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $177.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.66. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.67 and a 52 week high of $228.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 52.35%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 64.31%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

