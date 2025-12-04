1832 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $40,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 51 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 52.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 51.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 82 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 193.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 85 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TDY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $606.00 to $584.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $626.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.29.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of TDY opened at $504.15 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $419.00 and a twelve month high of $595.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $534.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $530.69.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.10 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.450-21.600 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.730-5.880 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

