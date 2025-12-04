1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 64,374 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 322,043 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 64,374 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $43,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. FF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% in the second quarter. FF Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 14,018 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 12,555 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 15,917 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $125.23 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $110.86 and a 52-week high of $141.23. The company has a market capitalization of $217.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.87 and a 200-day moving average of $130.94.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 31.88%.The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABT. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

