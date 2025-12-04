1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 778,972 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. $PBA

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 38.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,258,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 778,972 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $47,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 14,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.9% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 16,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 110,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PBA shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

PBA opened at $38.82 on Thursday. Pembina Pipeline Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $42.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.94.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $911.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.50%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

