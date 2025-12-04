1832 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Barclays PLC $BCS

1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,096,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,568,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Barclays by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 43,607 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the first quarter worth approximately $697,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Barclays in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Barclays by 8,088.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 882,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,549,000 after buying an additional 871,335 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BCS shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $23.27 on Thursday. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 8.19%. Equities analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

