1832 Asset Management L.P. Trims Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,863 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $38,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,203,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Claret Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth $232,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 22.8% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 143,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,893,000 after purchasing an additional 26,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSL shares. Zacks Research downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $440.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Vertical Research began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $444.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.67.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $320.86 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $293.43 and a one year high of $444.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $322.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.41.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 40.26%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

