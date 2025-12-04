1832 Asset Management L.P. Trims Stake in Colliers International Group Inc. $CIGI

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,679 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $48,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 96,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Colliers International Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,815,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,816,000 after purchasing an additional 52,414 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Colliers International Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,905,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,558,000 after purchasing an additional 38,379 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Colliers International Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 128,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,809,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CIGI. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Colliers International Group from $137.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.70.

Colliers International Group Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $144.21 on Thursday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.86 and a 1 year high of $171.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 21.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.10%.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.