Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.45 and traded as high as C$28.27. Aecon Group shares last traded at C$27.80, with a volume of 206,738 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial cut Aecon Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$29.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Cibc Captl Mkts lowered Aecon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.00.

Aecon Group Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$26.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.45. The firm has a market cap of C$1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.57, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.53 billion for the quarter. Aecon Group had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aecon Group Inc. will post 1.3793321 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aecon Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 542.86%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in two segments: Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment includes various aspects of the construction of public and private infrastructure projects, mainly in the transportation sector. Its concessions segment is engaged in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects.

