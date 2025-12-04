ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.56 and traded as high as $26.68. ALPS Active REIT ETF shares last traded at $26.62, with a volume of 11,278 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $45.25 million, a P/E ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.56.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 138,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ALPS Active REIT ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in ALPS Active REIT ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ALPS Active REIT ETF by 96.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ALPS Active REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $413,000.

The ALPS Active REIT ETF (REIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to publicly traded equity securities of US REITs. REIT was launched on Feb 25, 2021 and is issued by SS&C.

