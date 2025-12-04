American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 108,049 Shares of Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. $GRNT

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,358,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,049 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Granite Ridge Resources were worth $15,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Granite Ridge Resources during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Granite Ridge Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. 31.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Granite Ridge Resources

In other Granite Ridge Resources news, Director Kirk Lazarine bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,051,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,228,425.09. The trade was a 0.96% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 23,626 shares of company stock worth $120,716 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRNT shares. Zacks Research cut Granite Ridge Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Granite Ridge Resources Price Performance

Granite Ridge Resources stock opened at $5.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.34. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.50.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $150.27 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Granite Ridge Resources’s payout ratio is 157.14%.

Granite Ridge Resources Profile

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

