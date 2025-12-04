American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Holdings in Nutex Health Inc. $NUTX

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Free Report) by 39.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,704 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Nutex Health were worth $12,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Nutex Health alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Nutex Health during the second quarter valued at $112,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Nutex Health during the second quarter valued at $198,000. Axim Planning & Wealth bought a new stake in Nutex Health during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutex Health in the second quarter worth about $211,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nutex Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Maxim Group set a $205.00 price target on shares of Nutex Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nutex Health in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.50.

Insider Activity at Nutex Health

In other news, CFO Jon Christian Bates purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.71 per share, with a total value of $102,532.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 5,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,770.98. This represents a 15.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Nutex Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NUTX opened at $131.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.48. Nutex Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.12 and a fifty-two week high of $184.27. The firm has a market cap of $931.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of -0.03.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $7.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.43) by $13.19. Nutex Health had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $243.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.93 million.

About Nutex Health

(Free Report)

Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutex Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutex Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.