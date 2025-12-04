American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. $REPX

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 531,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,034 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Riley Exploration Permian were worth $13,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after acquiring an additional 41,574 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 21.0% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 94,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 54,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 29,105 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth about $926,000. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE REPX opened at $27.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average of $27.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.20. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $37.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. This is a boost from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

In related news, insider Corey Neil Riley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $87,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 162,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,556.55. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bobby Riley sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $313,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 369,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,254,246.55. This represents a 3.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Riley Exploration Permian to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a report on Friday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

