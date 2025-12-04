American Century Companies Inc. Buys 24,389 Shares of Hyster-Yale, Inc. $HY

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,389 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Hyster-Yale were worth $13,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale by 25.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Hyster-Yale by 1,641.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Hyster-Yale by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Hyster-Yale by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 46.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hyster-Yale in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $40.00 price target on shares of Hyster-Yale in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NYSE:HY opened at $34.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $608.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.30 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.54 and a 200 day moving average of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Hyster-Yale, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $58.72.

Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $979.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.69 million. Hyster-Yale had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 0.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hyster-Yale, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Hyster-Yale’s payout ratio is currently 1,028.57%.

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

