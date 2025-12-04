American Century Companies Inc. Buys 26,616 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,727 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 26,616 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $15,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 4.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 5.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Dycom Industries by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $353.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $301.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.37 and a 52-week high of $364.40. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 22.21%. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Dycom Industries has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.970 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $320.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $336.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.25.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

