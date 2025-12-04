American Century Companies Inc. Buys 58,960 Shares of Qualys, Inc. $QLYS

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,027 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,960 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $15,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the second quarter worth $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Qualys by 154.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 7,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.59, for a total value of $1,100,304.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 108,074 shares in the company, valued at $15,842,567.66. This represents a 6.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $341,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 256,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,814,272. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,402 shares of company stock worth $4,001,095. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QLYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Qualys from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down from $145.00) on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Qualys from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Qualys from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.14.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $149.13 on Thursday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.61 and a 12 month high of $159.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.30.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $169.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.30 million. Qualys had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 37.40%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Qualys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.930-7.000 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.730-1.800 EPS. Analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

