American Century Companies Inc. Buys 72,537 Shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. $SD

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,107,341 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,537 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in SandRidge Energy were worth $11,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 384.2% during the 2nd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 346,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 274,594 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the first quarter valued at $2,932,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 347.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 238,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 185,334 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 823,191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after acquiring an additional 61,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $648,000. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy Stock Up 5.1%

SD opened at $15.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $554.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.54. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $15.12.

SandRidge Energy Announces Dividend

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $39.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.80 million. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 42.42%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. SandRidge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on SD shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SandRidge Energy in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

