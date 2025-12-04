American Century Companies Inc. Grows Holdings in Village Super Market, Inc. $VLGEA

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,163 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Village Super Market were worth $13,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Village Super Market in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Village Super Market by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Village Super Market by 41.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Village Super Market during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Super Market during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLGEA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Village Super Market from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Village Super Market in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Village Super Market Stock Performance

Shares of Village Super Market stock opened at $35.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $528.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.90. Village Super Market, Inc. has a one year low of $29.64 and a one year high of $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $582.59 million for the quarter.

Village Super Market Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 2nd. Village Super Market’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

