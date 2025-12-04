American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. $CVLG

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NYSE:CVLG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,582 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Covenant Logistics Group were worth $12,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 6,352.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 106.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 959,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,294,000 after acquiring an additional 494,825 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 90.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 80,151 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group stock opened at $21.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $543.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.58. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $30.12.

Covenant Logistics Group ( NYSE:CVLG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $268.84 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVLG. Zacks Research cut Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

