American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 40.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,040 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $11,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 20.9% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 99,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,888,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after acquiring an additional 10,631 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 59,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 904,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,869,000 after purchasing an additional 70,436 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of GDDY opened at $130.11 on Thursday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.94 and a 52-week high of $216.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 231.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GDDY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $214.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total value of $424,376.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 66,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,548,439.04. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.11, for a total value of $66,555.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,656,476.27. This trade represents a 2.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,218 shares of company stock worth $2,615,781. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

