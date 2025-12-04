American Century Companies Inc. Has $11.87 Million Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. $LOPE

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 194.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,433 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $11,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 2.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 6.1% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LOPE shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $153.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.78. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.39 and a 52-week high of $223.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.35 and its 200 day moving average is $190.58.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.78. The business had revenue of $261.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.97 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 19.38%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.020-9.13 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.240 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.