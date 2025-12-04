American Century Companies Inc. Has $11.98 Million Position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. $JELD

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,056,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,772,245 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $11,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 62,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.3% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 40,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 119.0% during the first quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in JELD-WEN by 238.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JELD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on JELD-WEN from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.18.

JELD-WEN Stock Up 4.1%

JELD stock opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average of $4.42. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.05. The company has a market capitalization of $228.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.76.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $809.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.58 million. JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 19.28% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

JELD-WEN Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

