American Century Companies Inc. Has $12.02 Million Stock Holdings in Worthington Steel, Inc. $WS

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) by 49.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,872 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Worthington Steel were worth $12,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Worthington Steel by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,529,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,731,000 after purchasing an additional 62,042 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Worthington Steel by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 802,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,936,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Worthington Steel by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,549,000 after buying an additional 125,062 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Steel in the first quarter worth approximately $8,901,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Worthington Steel by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Steel Stock Performance

WS opened at $36.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.72. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $45.46.

Worthington Steel Dividend Announcement

Worthington Steel ( NYSE:WS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. Worthington Steel had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 3.80%.The company had revenue of $872.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Worthington Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 29.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Worthington Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Worthington Steel in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Worthington Steel from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

About Worthington Steel

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

